Online print shop boosts its production power in rapidly growing digital printing sector

The online print shop UNITEDPRINT SE, which features print24, Easyprint and DDK PRINT BIG among its well-known brands, is substantially increasing its production power in digital printing with two brand-new HP Indigo 10000 digital printing machines.

Using high-definition imaging, the new machines produce even higher-quality printing results within shorter production times. Starting from summer 2017, the online printer wants to boost its digital printing with further investments.

Ali Jason Bazooband, Managing Director for Innovation/Marketing of UNITEDPRINT SE, describes the investment in new printing machines as an "unbelievable advance" and adds: "With this equipment for larger format digital printing, we're providing our customers with absolute top quality for their Brochures and Posters - and all this at astonishingly low prices and from print runs of just 1 piece."

Later in the year, UNITEDPRINT SE intends to invest further in growing markets and technology in order to enhance its products and services. Armed with additional printing power, the online print shop is eyeing an even more secure market position in the e-commerce and online printing sector.

UNITEDPRINT SE brand is a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company for print and media. As one of Europe's leading online print shops, UNITEDPRINT SE employs a staff of around 700 people and operates the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS) in 26 locations worldwide (in Germany, 21 other European countries, and in Brazil, China, Canada, and the US). In addition to the standard print products, Unitedprint provides its customers with high-quality products and services ranging from textile printing, photo printing, large-format printing, advertising material, advertising equipment and the hospitality/gastronomy sectors.

