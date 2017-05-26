Power Electronics Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2025 - By Material, Device & Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Power Electronics Market Analysis By Material (Si, Sapphire, SiC, GaN, and Others), By Device (Discrete, Module, IC), By Application (ICT, Consumer Electronics, Power, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global power electronics market is expected to reach USD 39.22 billion by 2025.

Increased focus on the usage of renewable energy sources has been one of the major factors driving the market. In addition, the development of power infrastructure, coupled with the increasing demand for battery-powered portable devices, has led to the increased adoption of power electronic devices and products across various industry verticals such as power, automotive, communication, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and other sectors.

Power electronic devices use switching electronic circuits to regulate the flow of energy. They are also used in alteration of electric power, which is usually performed by the semiconductor devices such as diodes, transistors, and thyristors. Power electronic devices are useful in connecting renewable energy resources with power grids and transportation of energy. They have applications in electric trains, motor drives, and lighting equipment and play a key role by enabling heat sinking and soft starting of the motors.

Companies Mentioned:

ABB Group

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Power Electronics Industry Outlook



4. Power Electronics: Material Outlook



5. Power Electronics: Device Outlook



6. Power Electronics: Application Outlook



7. Power Electronics: Regional Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pfmm3r/power_electronics

