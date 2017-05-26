The expansion of the Asian solar market in the first quarter of 2017 was broadly similar to the growth seen in the first quarter of last year, although most countries in the region have yet to reveal official installation statistics for the January-March period, the Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association (APVIA) said in a new report.Asia now accounts for more than 65% of the global solar market, with 34.5 GW installed in China last year, followed by 8.6 GW in Japan and 4.1 GW in India, APVIA said, citing data provided by the PV Market Alliance, the Becquerel Institute and the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory. Throughout last year, China, India and the U.S. drove global expansion, offsetting a slowdown in the European and Japanese markets. It said that excluding China, the global PV market expanded by roughly 17% from the preceding year to 41 GW in 2016.While APVIA described Asia as the "global PV centre of gravity" in terms of manufacturing and installed capacity - accounting for 60-70% of global solar demand in 2016 - the fourth quarter was a period of slow growth in the region. However, the Asian PV sector rebounded in the first three months of this year, primarily driven by China, India and Japan, APVIA said, noting that regional demand was "significantly influenced" in 2016 by the "evolution" of the Chinese market."Most companies report a higher level of installations in China due to the expected feed-in tariff (FIT) decline in June, which drives installations up," APVIA said in the first edition of its quarterly solar market report. "The PV market continues to be shaped on a quarterly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...