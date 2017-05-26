

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its most major rivals in early European deals on Friday.



The greenback extended its early slide to a 3-day low of 110.96 against the yen, from a high of 111.84 hit at 6:00 pm ET.



The greenback slipped to 0.9701 versus the franc and 1.1235 against the euro, off its previous 2-day highs of 0.9745 and 1.1185, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 0.7051 against the kiwi and 1.3455 against the loonie, from its early high of 0.7007 and a 2-day high of 1.3497, respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 109.00 against the yen, 0.96 against the franc, 1.13 against the euro, 1.32 against the loonie and 0.72 against the kiwi.



