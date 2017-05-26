Intermediate Capital Group plc
25 May 2017
Notification of Transactions of Directors
GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS
In accordance with the UK Financial Services Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4, the Company wishes to announce that on 25 May 2017 PLC Equity Awards and Deferred Share Awards under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company:
Directors:
Christophe Evain Philip Keller Benoit Durteste
PLC EQUITY AWARDS
Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2020, 2021, and 2022 respectively.
Description of Financial Instrument: Ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each
Price of Award: Nil
Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:
Christophe Evain: 440,446
Philip Keller: 251,489
Benoit Durteste: 301,292
DEFERRED SHARE AWARDS
Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively.
Description of Financial Instrument: Ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each
Price of Award: Nil
Total Number of Shares over which Deferred Share Awards granted:
Christophe Evain: 37,220
Philip Keller: 22,456
Benoit Durteste: 28,535
Investor Enquiries: Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880
Media Enquiries:
Susan Tether Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7917
Neil Bennett Maitland +44 (0) 207 379 5151
