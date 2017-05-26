

Intermediate Capital Group plc



25 May 2017



Notification of Transactions of Directors



GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS



In accordance with the UK Financial Services Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4, the Company wishes to announce that on 25 May 2017 PLC Equity Awards and Deferred Share Awards under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company:



Directors:



Christophe Evain Philip Keller Benoit Durteste



PLC EQUITY AWARDS



Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2020, 2021, and 2022 respectively.



Description of Financial Instrument: Ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each



Price of Award: Nil



Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:



Christophe Evain: 440,446



Philip Keller: 251,489



Benoit Durteste: 301,292



DEFERRED SHARE AWARDS



Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively.



Description of Financial Instrument: Ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each



Price of Award: Nil



Total Number of Shares over which Deferred Share Awards granted:



Christophe Evain: 37,220



Philip Keller: 22,456



Benoit Durteste: 28,535



Investor Enquiries: Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Media Enquiries:



Susan Tether Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7917



Neil Bennett Maitland +44 (0) 207 379 5151



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc via GlobeNewswire



BYT1DJ1R27



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX