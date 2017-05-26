The new solar energy cluster will host small and medium-sized solar enterprises, as well as research institutes and local mining companies. Meanwhile, the Algerian government has named the former CEO of state-owned utility Sonelgaz as energy minister.

The Algerian government has officially launched a new solar energy cluster (Cluster algérien des énergies solaires). According to state-owned renewable energy portal CDER, however, construction on the facility has not started yet, as the government is still dealing with the required administrative and legal proceedings.

So far, 16 small and medium-sized solar enterprises and research institutes have joined the project. The cluster is intended to help solar energy players in Algeria to share their expertise and to mutually support future projects.

Mohamed Réda Smahi, president of Groupc-Innoinvest, one of the companies that joined the cluster, said that the initiative ...

