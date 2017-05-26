

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) Friday said it published the offer document for public tender offer to the shareholders of Drillisch as part of the acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE by Drillisch. Earlier, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the publication of the offer document.



The tender offer gives Drillisch shareholders the opportunity to tender their no-par value bearer shares in Drillisch AG at a price of 50.00 euros per share each representing a proportionate amount of 1.10 euros of the share capital. This price is about 8.3 percent higher than the three-month volume weighted average share price of 46.18 for Drillisch stock on the reporting date of May 11.



There will be no minimum acceptance threshold. The acceptance period for the tender offer begins on May 26 and will end on June 23 midnight Frankfurt a.M. time.



Subject to merger control approval, the entire transaction is expected to be completed at the end of 2017.



Upon the transaction, Drillisch AG is to remain an independent listed company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX