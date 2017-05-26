On request of Boozt AB (publ), company registration number 556793-5183, Nasdaq -Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from May 31, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Boozt AB (publ) can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company has 46,695,540[1] shares as per today's date.



Short Name: BOOZT ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares to be listed: 56,680,944[2] ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0009888738 ------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID: 138479 ------------------------------------------------------ Average Daily Turnover: 1,500,000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP cleared ------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Mid Cap ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5300 Retail -----------------------------------------



When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 31, 2017, up and including June 1, 2017, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been satisfied and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 23 and 79 in the prospectus (Sw. version).



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



[1] See prospectus page 75 (Sw. version).



[2] After IPO-related transactions.