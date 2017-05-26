

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.2482 against the pound, from an early low of 1.2593.



The franc advanced to 0.9701 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 2-day low of 0.9745.



Against the euro, the franc edged up to 1.0889 from an early low of 1.0910. This may be compared to an early 4-day low of 1.0887.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.22 against the pound, 0.95 against the greenback and 1.07 against the euro.



