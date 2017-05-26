Neo Industrial Plc: Change in treasury shares With regard to shares in a joint book-entry account, the Annual General Meeting of Neo Industrial Plc on 30 March 2017 decided that the right to such shares and the rights that the shares carry have been forfeited. The forfeiture concerned the shares that were still in the joint account with regard to which the registration of shareholder rights in the book-entry system had not been declared prior to 2 pm on 30 March 2017.



On these grounds, 106,443 shares have been transferred from Neo Industrial's joint account to the treasury shares reserve. Before the transfer, Neo Industrial held 16,470 of its own shares. After the transfer, the number of shares held as treasury shares is 122,913.



Neo Industrial Plc has a total of 6,020,360 shares divided into 139,600 Series A shares (NEMAV) and 5,880,760 Series B shares (NEO1V). Treasury shares represent 2.04 percent of the total number of shares.



Hyvinkää, 26 May 2017



Ralf Sohlström CEO Neo Industrial Plc



