At the request of TerraNet Holding AB (publ), 556707-2128, TerraNet Holding AB's B- shares will be traded on First North Premier as from May 30, 2017.



The company has 16,257,837 shares (13,779,503 A-shares and 2,478,334 B-shares) as per today's date.



Short name: TERRNT B ---------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 10,178,334 ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009806045 ---------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 138523 ---------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556707-2128 ---------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities/227 ---------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ----------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ----------------



