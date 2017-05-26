EXCHANGE NOTICE 26.5.2017 TURBO WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 29.5.2017



28 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 29.5.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633059