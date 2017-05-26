Referring to the bulletin from Bilia AB's annual general meeting, held on April 19, 2017, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from June 5, 2017. The order book will not change.



Short name: BILI A Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0007157763 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: June 2, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0009921588 First day of trading with new ISIN code: June 5, 2017



For further information about the split, please contact Bilia AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.