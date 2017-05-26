Microprocessor and GPU Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.2% by 2022 - Driven by Growing Demand For Wearable Devices & Growing Impact of IoT - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Microprocessor and GPU Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The microprocessor and GPU market is expected to reach USD 83.69 Billion by 2022 from USD 73.98 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2017 and 2022. The major factors driving the growth of the microprocessor market include the growing demand for wearable devices such as smartwatches, migration of data from on-premise environments to cloud-based server environments, and growing impact of Internet of Things (IoT).



Automotive applications such as infotainment systems and ADAS are being widely adopted by car manufacturers. The growing demand of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones in the entertainment application further drives the growth of the microprocessor market. Apart from automotive and drone applications, the demand for wearable devices such as smartwatches would also propel the market growth during the forecast period.



x86-architecture held the largest share of the microprocessor market in 2016. The x86 architecture is used in desktops, laptops, and servers, which are the top three segments for value-based businesses. This is because of the higher price associated with the microprocessors used in these applications. On the other hand, low-cost ARM processors are widely used in portable devices, leading to their higher volume-based business.



The APAC region held the largest share of the overall microprocessor and GPU market in 2016 owing to the widespread penetration of consumer electronics in this region. The Americas is the second-largest market in 2016 and is expected to grow owing to the demand for server attached GPU and ADAS applications.



However, the availability of low-cost solutions and the preference toward portable devices over larger device are affecting the revenue and profit margin of the company. Though the volume business would remain the same, the overall market size is affected by the availability of low-cost solutions to consumers.



