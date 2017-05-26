

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $51.51 million, or $1.15 per share. This was higher than $39.95 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $1.30 billion. This was down from $1.31 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $51.51 Mln. vs. $39.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.9% -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $0.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 - $0.63 Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 - $4.20



