Swedish materials company Sol Voltaics announced that it has successfully produced gallium arsenide (GaAs) nanowires, bringing its efficiency boosting film a step closer to commercialization.

Sol Voltaics has developed a process for the production of nanowires, which it says is a signicant leap towards the commercialization of its SolFilm solution, which can be utilized as a semiconductor material by itself, or integrated into production lines to boost the efficiency of both thin-film and crystalline silicon modules.

The enormous efficiency potential of GaAs has long been known, and indeed it is the preferred material for solar panels on satellites and other applications where cost is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...