

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are mixed in mid-day trading Friday following disappointment that Thursday's OPEC meeting failed to produce bigger supply cuts. Further, the sterling fell on a poll showing the ruling Conservatives' lead shrinking, two weeks before an election.



At the meeting by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC in Vienna, the members and some non-OPEC producers agreed to extend a pledge to cut around 1.8 million barrels per day or bpd until the end of the first quarter of 2018. The decision was disappointing as investors were expecting longer or larger cuts, possibly for 12 months.



In an accord reached in December, OPEC and 11 non-members agreed to cut oil output by about 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017.



Further, the first poll taken since the death of 22 people in suicide bombing indicated that Britain's opposition Labour Party had cut Theresa May's Conservative Party lead to five points, ahead of the June 8 election.



Sterling's weakness, however, was good news for exporters, which helped London's FTSE-100 stock index to reach its all time high while all other major markets fell.



The FTSE 100, U.K.'s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, was up 10.15 points or 0.14 percent to 7,527.86.



Meanwhile, the benchmark DAX in Germany was down 53.05 points or 0.42 percent to 12,568.67. France's CAC 40 index was moving down 39.57 points or 0.74 percent to 5,297.59. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was moving down 0.44 percent.



On Thursday, the major European markets closed mixed with growth in FTSE 100 Index, while CAC 40 and DAX declined.



The oil prices were down following the OPEC meeting, but recovered some ground on Friday.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI Crude futures were trading 0.45 percent higher at $49.12 on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 5.55 am EDT.



In stock-specific action, the energy firms took a hit on Friday after crude prices fell almost 5 percent the previous day after the OPEC disappointment.



In the oil companies, shares of BP PLC were moving 0.08 percent down, Italy's Eni SpA was down 1.50 percent, BP Plc was down 0.68 percent and Total SA was down 1.23 percent. Royal Dutch Shell PLC, however, was moving up 0.17 percent, and Rio Tinto was moving up 0.75 percent.



In other sectors, Hikma Pharmaceuticals rose 1.5 percent, GlaxoSmithKline grew 1.12 percent and Unilever up 0.48 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX