

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 25-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,581,000.53 10.8007



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,872,019.63 14.6931



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 796,530.87 17.6411



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,511,220.73 16.6816



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 25/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,591,903.12 10.1414



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,790,497.37 10.1417



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,955,932.62 13.4306



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 299,448.59 14.2595



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,217,343.74 17.002



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 281000 EUR 4,819,730.29 17.1521



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 10,923,082.42 12.0033



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 54,092,679.06 17.971



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,443,952.78 19.4747



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,742,806.24 18.0901



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,581,534.13 14.9201



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 25/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 314,579.62 14.98



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,332,204.22 16.0507



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,330,929.19 18.4851



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,303,416.97 16.3363



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,316,286.46 10.6268



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,290,645.86 18.4352



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 25/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,821.45 18.9263



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,741,643.69 18.9666



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 25/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,184,965.67 16.9865



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,184,825.87 16.9857



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 25/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,713,658.51 13.9492



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,318,153.65 17.6536



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,076,512.81 15.1024



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,155,783.90 10.2595



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,070,854.74 17.8955



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 169,405,602.30 15.0583



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 240,557.53 16.0372



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,936,959.31 5.8773



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 48,346,501.61 18.5948



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,028,395.82 15.8215



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 911,496.43 14.023



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,559,554.67 17.5312



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 25/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 298,939.76 18.6837



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,666,018.94 18.8001



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,220,394.67 18.9235



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX