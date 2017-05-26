Songa Offshore SE: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Reference is made to the press releases as of 14 November 2014 and 23 November 2016 regarding incentive programs established for employees. Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") has on 26 May 2017 purchased 4,744 shares for the Employees Discounted Share Purchase Plan. The shares have been purchased at an average price of 29.01 per share.

Before distribution to the employees, the Employee Discounted Share Purchase Plan holds 36,754 shares.

On behalf of primary insider and CEO in Songa Offshore SE, Bjoernar Iversen, the Company has purchased 2,389 shares. Mr. Iversen's holding following this transaction is 55,714 shares in addition to 191,950 restricted stock units.

On behalf of primary insider and CFO in Songa Offshore SE, Jan Rune Steinsland, the Company has purchased 2,389 shares. Mr. Steinsland's holding following this transaction is 31,546 shares in addition to 140,530 restricted stock units.



26 May 2017Limassol, CyprusThis information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.