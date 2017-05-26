Elekta Radiosurgery Solutions Highlighted at International Stereotactic Radiosurgery Society Congress

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) will profile its radiosurgery solutions, including Leksell Gamma Knife® Icon' and high definition dynamic radiosurgery (HDRS), a single oncology platform combining Versa HD' linear accelerator and Monaco® treatment planning system, at the 13th biennial Congress and Exhibition of the International Stereotactic Radiosurgery Society(ISRS). Elekta is a Platinum Sponsor of the congress, which is taking place May 28 - June 1 in Montreux, Switzerland.

Leksell Gamma Knife®is the leading platform optimized and dedicated for intracranial stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and has been used to treat brain cancer, neurological disease and other brain disorders in more than one million patients. Icon, Elekta's most advanced Gamma Knife system, is designed to enable unprecedented precision and accuracy through the unique integration of stereotactic Cone Beam CT imaging, real-time motion management and online Adaptive Dose Control'. Icon has the highest accuracy of any SRS system on the market[1], with a documented average of 0.15 mm in real clinical settings.

HDRS allows clinicians to deliver high-volume advanced SRS and SBRT therapies in standard treatment time slots. Equipped with full-field, high definition beam-shaping technology and High Dose Rate modes, Versa HD offers end-to-end precision to deliver stereotactic treatments throughout the body. Monaco, powered by the Monte Carlo optimization engine, enables gold-standard accuracy and efficient high definition planning, ensuring lowest possible dose to critical structures while maintaining tight dose coverage to the target. The unique combination of Versa HD and Monaco allows the delivery of highly modulated beams packed in shorter arcs for conformal and efficient stereotactic treatments.

"Stereotactic treatments are increasingly viewed as the therapy of choice for a growing number of cancers and brain disorders, and the use of SRS and SBRT is expected to increase 150 percent and 250 percent, respectively, over the next 10 years[2]," said Dr. Richard Hausmann, Elekta's President and CEO. "Elekta has led the SRS category for more than 40 years, and Gamma Knife Icon, Versa HD and Monaco HDRS platform are the latest demonstrations of our ability to innovate new technologies that address the needs of physicians and patients. We remain committed to advancing patient care and improving clinical outcomes by continually advancing the precision and accuracy of radiation therapy."

In addition, Elekta will host a symposium, titled "Elekta Radiosurgery Solutions - Focus where it matters," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on May 29. Topics include:

Long-term data on the biological effect and clinical outcomes of performing a staged treatment protocol for large tumor volumes

The use of Gamma Knife Icon across the spectrum from macro to micro radiosurgery

Implementing HDRS for the treatment of multiple brain metastases with Versa HD and Monaco

To learn more, visit the Elekta booth at ISRS.

