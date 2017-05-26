Mark Walsh Joins Ketchum as Consumer Director in London

LONDON, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum today announced the appointment of Mark Walsh as consumer director in its London office.

In this newly created role, Walsh will provide strategic counsel to Ketchum's consumer brands in London and assume responsibility for growing Ketchum's consumer client roster. He will report into Jo-ann Robertson, partner and deputy CEO of Ketchum London.

"Mark has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world, in both the U.K. and globally. Ketchum's consumer practice in London is growing, and we are excited to offer Mark's deep and unique consumer brand expertise to our clients," said Denise Kaufmann, partner and CEO of Ketchum London.

Walsh joins Ketchum from Citizen Relations, where he spent five years working across a variety of roles. Most recently, he served as regional director, Asia Pacific, where he was responsible for establishing a business presence in the region and securing new business across lifestyle and technology brands. His experience includes award-winning campaigns for blue-chip brands such as BT, Hewlett Packard, Casio and Sony Mobile.

"It is a privilege to join Ketchum's London team," said Walsh. "I look forward to working with this team to further Ketchum's reputation in brand marketing by delivering inspiring and relevant work for today's top lifestyle and tech brands in the consumer sector."

About Ketchum

Ketchum is a leading global communications firm with operations in more than 70 countries across six continents. The winner of 19 Cannes Lions and an unprecedented fivePRWeekCampaign of the Year Awards, Ketchum partners with clients to deliver strategic programming, game-changing creative and measurable results that build brands and reputations. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit http://www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Groupis a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, fashion, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,000 public relations professionals in more than 330 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and non-profits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.