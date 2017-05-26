Research and Markets - Global Airport Walkway Market 2017-2021: Evolution Of Smart Airports, Emergence Of IIot In Manufacturing Process & Collaborative Approach Toward Data-Driven Innovation

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Airport Walkway Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global Airport Walkway market to grow at a CAGR of 13.05% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Airport Walkway Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the installation of pallet type walkway and moving belt walkway.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is evolution of smart airports. With the growing adoption of new innovations in airport infrastructures and the growing investments in technology-enabled services, the concept of smart airport has been jointly proposed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International. The concept corresponds to a seamless exchange of information between airport operators, airlines, and passengers, and has the potential to increase the efficiency and profitability of the aviation stakeholders even during volatile economic conditions.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is development of energy-efficient walkways. Airports significantly provide attractive opportunities to reduce the energy consumption by optimizing the energy use in moving walkways. The magnitude of potential savings is mainly driven by the specific operating requirements that are unique to airports, such as a large number of moving walkway systems, a large number of passengers traveling on a daily basis, and increasing stakeholder pressures to adopt sustainable practices in airports. Moving walkways and motor manufacturers offer multiple energy-saving technologies for these systems.

