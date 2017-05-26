Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING 26-May-2017 / 11:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING 26 May 2017 Hot Rocks Investments plc has been notified that Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company, purchased 2,666,666 ordinary shares in the Company, on 24 May 2017, at 0.25 pence per share and is now interested in 31,956,666 ordinary shares, representing 18.41 per cent of the Company's issued share capital. The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 020 7382 8300 Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796 Language: English ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HRIP Sequence No.: 4237 End of Announcement EQS News Service 577815 26-May-2017

