Global Commercial Meat Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021: Industry is Experiencing the Adoption of Automotive Solutions - Research and Markets

The analysts forecast the global commercial meat processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Commercial Meat Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Meat processing equipment covered in the report are meat cutters, meat blenders, meat tenderizer, meat grinders and mincers, meat smoking equipment, meat massagers and others. The end-users included in the report are the commercial end-users of meat processing equipment such as supermarkets, hotels and restaurants, butcher shops, slaughter houses and catering companies. The end-users excluded in the report are the users of industrial meat processing equipment.

The global players in the meat processing equipment industry are trying to improve the features of machines for the ease in operations. The meat processing equipment industry is experiencing the adoption of automotive solutions. The company called Pivo offers electric meat processing grinders with reverse function. The reverse functioning option helps to avoid jamming, locking of knobs, and food pushing.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing number of supermarkets that offer meat products. As the consumers extend preference toward the processed meat, supermarkets are one of the key end-users of meat processing equipment. Supermarkets offer a variety of processed meat items. The meat products available in the supermarkets are processed such that it is easy to cook them. The high nutritional content of processed meat makes the food a preferred choice among many end-users and the increased demand for such products encourage many retails stores such as supermarkets to increase their offerings in the segment. This results in a simultaneous increase in the demand for commercial meat processing equipment in the supermarket's segment.

Key vendors



Hobart

Vollrath

BIRO Manufacturing Company

Sirman

Weston

Other prominent vendors



Torrey

Sammic

Globe Food Equipment

Minerva Omega Group

Bizerba

Butcher Boy Machines

Paul KOLBE

KitchenWare Station

Gourmia

Braher International Company

Brice Australia

