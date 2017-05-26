MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, May 26
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
26 May 2017
New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)R
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)R, the Company hereby gives notification that, with effect from 1 June 2017, David Garman, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Speedy Hire plc. David will also serve as a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees of the Board of Speedy Hire plc.
