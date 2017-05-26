sprite-preloader
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, May 26

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

26 May 2017

New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)R

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)R, the Company hereby gives notification that, with effect from 1 June 2017, David Garman, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Speedy Hire plc. David will also serve as a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees of the Board of Speedy Hire plc.

For further information please contact:

John Geddes
Group Company Secretary		+44 131 459 8018

