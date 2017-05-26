HMS Networks AB: HMS Networks AB sets record date for share split to 2 June 2017

The annual general meeting of HMS Networks AB (publ) held on 26 April 2017 resolved to increase the total number of shares in the company by dividing each share into four shares (a four-for-one share split). The board of directors was authorized to determine the record date for the share split.

The board has now decided that the record date for the share split is to be Friday 2 June 2017, which means that the last day of trading in the share prior to the split is Wednesday 31 May 2017 and the first day of trading in shares after the split is Thursday 1 June 2017. As of 1 June 2017, the effects of the share split will be reflected in the share price.

Due to the split, the company's shares will change ISIN code on 1 June 2017. The new ISIN code for the share is SE0009997018. Shares received in the share split are expected to be registered in the shareholders' securities account on 5 June 2017.

The split will take place automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action. Following the share split, the total number of shares in the company will amount to 46,818,868

For more information please contact:

CFO HMS Networks AB Gunnar Högberg, telephone: +46-35 17 29 95

CEO HMS Networks AB Staffan Dahlström, telephone: +46-35 17 29 01

This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12.00 CET on May 26, 2017.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is one of the world's leading suppliers of communication technology for industrial automation. Sales amounted to SEK 952 million in 2016 and more than 90 percent was derived outside Sweden. Product development and some manufacturing takes place at the company's head office in Halmstad (Sweden) as well as in Ravensburg (Germany), Igualada (Spain) and Nivelles (Belgium). Sales offices are located in Japan, China, Germany, USA, Italy, France, Belgium, India, England, Spain and Denmark. HMS has approximately 500 employees and it manufactures and markets products under the brands Anybus®, IXXAT®, Netbiter® and eWON®. HMS is listed on NASDAQ-OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm under the category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/138433/R/2107946/800588.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: HMS Networks AB via Globenewswire

