

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coach Inc. (COH) said that its wholly owned direct subsidiary, Chelsea Merger Sub Inc., has commenced a tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $1.00 per share, of Kate Spade & Company (KATE) at a price of $18.50 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest thereon and less any applicable withholding taxes.



The tender offer is subject to customary conditions to closing, including a condition that the number of shares validly tendered (and not properly withdrawn) prior to the expiration of the offer, together with the shares then owned by Coach and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, represents at least one share more than 50% of all shares then outstanding.



The tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 23, 2017, unless extended.



