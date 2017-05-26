sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,859 Euro		-0,02
-2,28 %
WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DNO ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,841
0,842
13:39
0,841
0,842
13:41
26.05.2017 | 13:28
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Hossein Safaei, Manager of Development and Planning and Board Secretary, has on 26 May 2017 bought 40,000 shares in DNO ASA, at an average price of NOK 7.92 per share. Following this transaction, he holds 40,000 shares in DNO ASA.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)