DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Hossein Safaei, Manager of Development and Planning and Board Secretary, has on 26 May 2017 bought 40,000 shares in DNO ASA, at an average price of NOK 7.92 per share. Following this transaction, he holds 40,000 shares in DNO ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

