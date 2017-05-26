

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth moderated for the third straight month in April, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, rose a working-day-adjusted 4.5 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 6.8 percent growth in March.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 3.8 percent in April from a year ago.



Excluding automotive fuel, retail sales climbed 2.4 percent over the year. Sales of non-food products advanced 6.2 percent, while sales of food, alcoholic drinks and tobacco dropped by 1.1 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent in April.



