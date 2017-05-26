Video Surveillance as a Service Market Worth 5.93 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Video Surveillance as a Service Market by Type (Hosted, Managed, Hybrid), Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Residential, Institutional, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Video Surveillance as a Service Market (VSaaS) market is expected to be valued at USD 5.93 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 22.0% between 2017 and 2022.

The factors driving the growth of the market include increasing demand for real-time and remote access for video surveillance data, low initial investment required to avail VSaaS services, and flexible scalability offered by VSaaS.

Hybrid VSaaS market expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Hybrid VSaaS offers enhanced security for surveillance data by storing at customers' end as well as in the cloud at the service provider's end. Apart from data security, hybrid VsaaS offers real-time data access, remote surveillance, flexible scalability in data storage, ease of adding new cameras, and so on, which helps hybrid VSaaS to become more common among end users such as banks and financial institutes, retail stores, enterprises, among others, who demand more data security.

Commercial vertical is expected to hold a major share of the Video Surveillance as a Service market during the forecast period

End users such as enterprises, retail stores, warehouses, banks and financial institutes, and so on use VSaaS for enhancing security, monitoring staff, detecting misconducts, and so on. Increasing retail stores, manufacturing sites, business offices creates significant opportunities for VSaaS providers. Moreover, using VSaaS for remote monitoring of businesses having multiple sites at different locations such as retail chains, manufacturing sites, among others, is easy which makes VSaaS popular in small businesses.

APAC is expected to dominate the Video Surveillance as a Service market between 2017 and 2022

Increasing retail stores, infrastructural projects, manufacturing sites, increasing terror threats in educational, government and religious buildings, and governments' initiatives to enhance public safety are some of the factors driving the VSaaS market in the APAC region. Moreover, presence of several system providers and availability of low cost systems, and increasing adoption of consumer devices such as mobiles, tablets, and laptops are some of the important parameters which spur the growth of the VSaaS market in APAC.

Major players in the Video Surveillance as a Service market include Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Genetec Inc. (Canada), Brivo (US), Cameramanager (Netherlands), ADT Security Services (US), Cloudastructure Inc. (US), Duranc (US), Ivideon (US), NeoVSP (Israel), Nest Labs, Inc. (US), Pacific Controls (UAE), and Smartvue Corporation (US).

