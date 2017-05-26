

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - OPEC output cut extension, expectation of an anemic GDP update as well as disappointing global cues seems to add negative stimulus to market sentiments. Initial signals from U.S. Future trading point to a sloppy opening at Wall Street. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are broadly in the red. Durable Goods Orders and GDP data for the first quarter are the major economic highlights of the day.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 17 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 2.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 3.75 points.



U.S. stocks extended its winning streak to the sixth session. The Dow rose 70.53 points or 0.3 percent to 21,082.95, the Nasdaq advanced 42.23 points or 0.7 percent to 6,205.26 and the S&P 500 climbed 10.68 points or 0.4 percent to 2,415.07.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for April will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of a decline of 1.0 percent. In the prior month, it recorded a growth of 0.7 percent.



Gross Domestic Product update for the first quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.8 percent, slightly up from 0.7 percent in the previous period.



Corporate Profits for the first quarter is expected at 8.30 am ET. In the prior period, after tax profits were up 22.3 percent.



University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment survey report for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for consensus of 97.6, while it was 97.7 last month.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count, that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs, will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig count was 986, while U.S. recorded 901.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will deliver the keynote address at the Symposium on Asian Banking and Finance: Risk and Resilience in Global Finance in Singapore, with media and audience Q&A.



In the corporate segment, Big Lots Inc. (BIG) announced an increase in first quarter net income to $51.512 million from $38.66 million last year. Earnings per share climbed to $1.15 from $0.79 in the prior year. On an adjusted basis earnings per share were $0.82.



Net sales declined to $1.296 billion from $1.312 billion in the previous year. Comparable store sales decreased 0.9 percent for the first quarter. Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects profit of $0.58 to $0.63 per share. Comparable store sales for the period is expected to increase in the low single digits. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) said it plans to sell up to all of its long-held 4.5 per cent stake in the British soft drinks company Britvic Plc. PepsiCo will sell up to 11.8 million shares in Britvic, its entire stake in the company, in an accelerated bookbuild.



UPS (UPS) and SF Holding , the parent company of SF Express, announced plans to establish a joint venture and collaborate to develop and provide international delivery services initially from China to the U.S., with expansion plans for other destinations.



Soupman, Inc. (SOUP) hired Michael Wyse as its Chief Restructuring Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Asian stocks finished mixed on Friday. Chinese stocks eked out slight gains to close higher for the third straight session. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 2.23 points or 0.07 percent to close at 3,110.06. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 8.49 points or 0.03 percent at 25,629.27.



The Japanese market closed lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index fell 126.29 points or 0.64 percent to close at 19,686.84.



Australian shares closed lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 37.90 points or 0.65 percent to settle at 5,751.70 and the broader All Ordinaries Index lost 36.70 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 5,792.10.



Europeans stocks are trading widely down. CAC 40 of France is falling 34.17 points or 0.06 percent. DAX of Germany is loosing 58.04 points or 0.46 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 10.33 points or 0.11 percent. Euro Stoxx 50, the index that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is down 0.71 percent.



Stopping the buck, FTSE 100 of England is adding 11.83 points or 0.16 percent.



