BRAMPTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- Armacell Canada Inc., a division of the global manufacturing company the Armacell Group, has been recognized by the Brampton Board of Trade and awarded the "Spirit of Innovation" award at a special celebration held on May 11th. The award comes after the successful installation and launch of the company's PET (polyethylene terephthalate), foam composite manufacturing line earlier this year.

The Board of Trade Business Excellence Awards brought together more than over 400 business leaders from across the city to recognize the achievements and contributions of outstanding businesses and businesspeople in Brampton.

Nominees for this award demonstrated success, innovation and passion in their respective fields, distinguishing themselves and their businesses for excellence during the 2017 business year.

This year's impressive slate of nominees included small and large businesses as well as multinational corporations. Armacell was among eight nominees for the innovation award.

Ben Flynn, Operations Manager for Armacell Canada Inc. and Project Lead for the new PET Line along with Frederic Gauder, PET Production Manager, received the award on behalf of Armacell Canada. Flynn says the award represents an exceptional achievement for everyone involved.

"Getting the PET line up and running at our Brampton facility took a lot of teamwork and dedication," Flynn said. "What's more, we now have a state-of-the-art production line producing truly one of the most innovative products on the market."

Armacell's PET product known as ArmaForm® starts its life as post-consumer waste in the form of water bottles. This patented technology for recycling PET bottles into green foam is unique in the industry.

Once processed into lightweight structural foam panels, the product can be used in a variety of applications including wind turbine construction, marine vessels and rail cars. ArmaForm is lightweight, yet durable, easy-to-process and 100 percent recyclable.

www.armacell.com

Contacts:

Denny Allen Media Relations

denny@dennyallen.com

416-992-6621



