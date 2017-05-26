Dalmia Cement Partners for India's Longest Bridge

NEW DELHI, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Reinforces position as a key strategic partner for the country and its commitment to the North East

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, India's leading cement manufacturer, reiterated its commitment to nation building by playing a vital role in construction of the strategic Dhola-Sadiya bridge connecting Arunachal Pradesh to Assam, which has been inaugurated today by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. supplied 17,000 tonnes of the highest grade cement for this milestone project realized through a consortium of companies. This demonstrates the excellence of its manufacturing prowess, exceptional quality, strong delivery mechanisms and the high degree of trust the company enjoys with multiple stakeholders.

Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Group said, "It is a very salient moment as a key partner in achieving the landmark Dhola-Sadiya bridge which will cut down travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by as much as four hours. It is the latest expression of our association with several key projects of national importance since the commissioning of the Hirakud Dam in 1952. From ports, to metro rail projects, to military and civilian use airports, to highways, thermal and nuclear power plants, we have nurtured a 78-year-old enduring legacy of national trust and excellence."

"This is a very proud moment for us and is a watershed because it transcends business. Our role in fulfilling this longest bridge in India, illustrates the spirit of partnership between various organizations, strategic relevance and a very significant socio-economic value proposition for the North East. I see the impact of this bridge as a literal example of our campaign: 'Dil Jode, Desh Jode'," added Mr. Mahendra Singhi, Group CEO (Cement), Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.

Dhola-Sadiya is India's longest bridge, spanning a distance of 9.15 kms across the mighty Brahmaputra. A marvel of engineering, it is capable of withstanding the weight of a 60 tonne battle tank. It is located 540 km from Guwahati in Assam and 300 km from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The aerial distance to the Chinese border is less than 100 km. Construction of the bridge began in 2011 at a project cost of 950 crore. The bridge's salience is underlined by the fact, that at present all transport between the two banks of the river is water borne. As there is no civilian airport in Arunachal Pradesh, this bridge will help people of the state to reach the nearest rail head in Assam's Tinsukia and the airport at Dibrugarh easily. It is built on the public-private partnership model.

