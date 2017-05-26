

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Montana GOP House Candidate Greg Gianforte, who was charged with assaulting a British reporter covering his campaign, has won a high-profile special election Thursday.



Gianforte, who is accused of 'body slamming' the Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs at a campaign event in Bozeman, was cited for misdemeanor assault late Wednesday, just hours before voters went to polls.



It invites a punishment of up to $500 fine and 6 months imprisonment.



Gianforte, a multimillionaire technology executive, reportedly grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground.



Addressing his supporters after the election late Thursday in Bozeman, Gianforte apologized for the incident, and said that he had 'learned a lesson.'



He held the long time GOP seat in a tight race against Democratic rival Rob Quist.



With just 4 percent of votes pending, Gianforte won 51 percent, and Quist received 43 percent, reports say.



The election was held after Ryan Zinke vacated the seat to become Secretary of the Interior.



The win helped the Republican party maintain its 24-seat lead in the House of Representatives.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX