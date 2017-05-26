Stand Up Paddle Boards Company Focus SUP Hawaii Opens its Flagship Location

The New Store in Canoga Park, California Features a Diverse Range of Paddleboards for People of all Ages and Ability Levels

CANOGA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2017 / The founders of Focus SUP Hawaii, a company that sells a wide variety of stand up paddle boards, are pleased to announce that they have opened their flagship location in Canoga Park, California.

To learn more about Focus SUP Hawaii and check out their large inventory of top-quality SUP boards, please visit https://focussup.com.





As the company spokesperson noted, Focus SUP Hawaii was founded in 2008 and included a warehouse and corporate main office. Recently, the founders were inspired to open a flagship location where people can purchase paddleboards along with high quality SUP accessories.

In addition, while the Focus SUP Hawaii website, https://focussup.com, used to be a brand informative site only, it is now a user-friendly E-commerce site where people can purchase SUPs ranging from Soft Top SUPs and super light, performance Carbon Race and SUP surfboards, to an 11-foot Cali Kids SUP that is ideal for children who are just learning the sport.

To celebrate the grand opening of their new store in Canoga Park, the founders of Focus SUP Hawaii are offering special sales on Memorial Day weekend 2017. Customers are welcome to come to the new shop in Canoga Park to check out their wide assortment of stand up paddle boards, meet the friendly and knowledgeable staff and save money on a number of paddleboards. To check out the sale items, please visit https://goo.gl/HLTpYx.

"Since our humble beginnings in Hawaii, Focus SUP has evolved into a worldwide leading stand up paddleboard distributor selling our own Focus line along with exclusive licensed lines worldwide," the company spokesperson noted, adding that they proudly design, manufacture and distribute Focus SUP Hawaii, Pat Rawson SUP, and Prime Paddleboards.

About Focus SUP Hawaii:

Focus SUP Hawaii was founded in 2008 to design, manufacture and distribute a diverse range of stand up paddleboards that are technically superior, and performance motivated. Focus SUP Hawaii boards are designed in Hawaii and sold worldwide. Since its humble beginnings, Focus SUP has evolved into a leading SUP manufacturer with three lines including Focus Sup Hawaii, Pat Rawson SUP, and Prime Paddleboards. With its tagline, "Focus on Your Journey" the mission of Focus SUP Hawaii is to design boards for riders to enjoy in their specific paddling activities. Today, members of the Focus SUP Hawaii family include Mo Freitas, one of the world's leading riders and legendary North Shore Hawaii shaper/designer, Pat Rawson. Focus SUP Hawaii has worldwide distribution, including USA, Brazil, Canada, Israel, Europe and Japan. As well s a strong online E-commerce platform for buying direct. Focus SUP Hawaii just opened its first local shop in Canoga Park, CA. For more information, please visit https://focussup.com.

Focus SUP Hawaii

8225 Remmet Ave.

Canoga Park, CA 91304

Contact:

Moe Sardin

paddleboard.ca@gmail.com

SOURCE: Focus SUP Hawaii