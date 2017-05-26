United States Parking Management Systems Market , Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022: Rising Demand for Mobile Applications & Parking Guidance Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Parking Management Systems Market, By Component (Software & Service), By Solution (Access Control, etc.), By Parking Site Type (On-Street & Off-Street), By End User (Government, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
The United States Parking Management Systems Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 7% in value terms till 2022, owing to surge in demand for improved parking management and need for effective parking options needed to support the ever-growing number of cars.
Market Trends & Developments
- Growing Automotive Sector
- Rising Demand for Mobile Applications
- Increasing Demand for Parking Guidance Systems
- Access Control and Payment Automation
- Increasing Smart Cities Concept
Key Target Audience:
- Parking management Systems Developers, and distributors/suppliers.
- Mobile device manufacturers which would include smartphone, tablet, laptop and computer manufacturers.
- End users of parking management systems such as Government, Transportation, Hospitality, Retail and other sectors.
- Research & development organizations and consulting companies
- Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to parking management systems.
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Parking Management System Market Outlook
5. United States Parking Management Systems Landscape
6. United States Parking Management System Market Outlook
7. United States Government Sector Parking Management Systems Market Outlook
8. United States Transportation Sector Parking Management Systems Market Outlook
9. United States Hospitality Sector Parking Management Systems Market Outlook
10. United States Retail Sector Parking Management Systems Market Outlook
11. United States Others Sector Parking Management Systems Market Outlook
12. Market Attractiveness Index
13. Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. United States Economic Profile
17. Supply Chain Analysis
18. Competitive Landscape
- Amano McGann, Inc.
- Conduent Inc.
- Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.
- IPS Group, Inc.
- Inrix Inc
- Kapsch TrafficCom USA, Inc
- Pro Park America, Inc.
- SKIDATA, Inc
- T2 Systems, Inc
- TIBA LLC.
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dhll6v/united_states
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716