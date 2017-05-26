United States Parking Management Systems Market , Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022: Rising Demand for Mobile Applications & Parking Guidance Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Parking Management Systems Market, By Component (Software & Service), By Solution (Access Control, etc.), By Parking Site Type (On-Street & Off-Street), By End User (Government, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The United States Parking Management Systems Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 7% in value terms till 2022, owing to surge in demand for improved parking management and need for effective parking options needed to support the ever-growing number of cars.



Market Trends & Developments



Growing Automotive Sector

Rising Demand for Mobile Applications

Increasing Demand for Parking Guidance Systems

Access Control and Payment Automation

Increasing Smart Cities Concept

Key Target Audience:



Parking management Systems Developers, and distributors/suppliers.

Mobile device manufacturers which would include smartphone, tablet, laptop and computer manufacturers.

End users of parking management systems such as Government, Transportation, Hospitality, Retail and other sectors.

Research & development organizations and consulting companies

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to parking management systems.

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Parking Management System Market Outlook



5. United States Parking Management Systems Landscape



6. United States Parking Management System Market Outlook



7. United States Government Sector Parking Management Systems Market Outlook



8. United States Transportation Sector Parking Management Systems Market Outlook



9. United States Hospitality Sector Parking Management Systems Market Outlook



10. United States Retail Sector Parking Management Systems Market Outlook



11. United States Others Sector Parking Management Systems Market Outlook



12. Market Attractiveness Index



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. United States Economic Profile



17. Supply Chain Analysis



18. Competitive Landscape



Amano McGann , Inc.

, Inc. Conduent Inc.

Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

IPS Group, Inc.

Inrix Inc

Kapsch TrafficCom USA , Inc

, Inc Pro Park America , Inc.

, Inc. SKIDATA, Inc

T2 Systems, Inc

TIBA LLC.

