VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 --Future Farm Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Farm") (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive license agreement with The Hampton Chocolate Factory, LLC to develop a premiere upscale cannabis brand called "Hamptons Reserve." The Hamptons Reserve brand solidifies the Company's move into edibles, oil and flower sales, and positions the Company as a leading cannabis brand for sophisticated consumers who want only the best in terms of taste and purity.

Future Farm will leverage its existing high quality cannabis oils and flower products to develop an extensive product line comprised of THC and CBD infused products, including gummies, chocolate bars and other products that will be marketed under the exclusive Hamptons Reserve brand. The Company also acquired the right to sublicense the Hamptons Reserve brand worldwide.

"We are excited to add this unique, recognizable upscale brand as part of our product offering," said Bill Gildea, Future Farm's CEO. "With the Hamptons Reserve brand, we will instantly be able to command the attention of cannabis enthusiasts looking for the highest quality edibles, while at the same time opening the door to licensing revenue."

The Hampton Chocolate Factory, LLC has established itself as the premiere chocolate company in the Hamptons, which embodies upscale quality and taste. It has two locations, including the original in Hampton town, Westhampton Beach, NY, and another in the North Fork foodie destination of Greenport, NY.

"As a resident of the Hamptons, I am excited to export our luxury chocolate brand outside of Long Island so it can take its rightful place among the biggest and most recognizable brands," comments Evan Gappelberg, CEO of The Hampton Chocolate Factory. "The development of Hampton Reserves accelerates our plans to expand The Hampton Chocolate Factory brand globally."

About Future Farm

The Company's business model includes developing and acquiring technologies that will position it as a leader in the evolution of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) for the global production of various types of plants. Future Farm provides scalable, indoor CEA systems that utilize minimal land, water and energy regardless of climate, location or time of year and are customized to grow an abundance of crops close to consumers, therefore minimizing food miles and its impact to the environment. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generate yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land. The contained system provides many other benefits including seed to sale security, scalability, consistency due to year-round production, cost control, product safety and purity by eliminating environmental variability.

The Company is also in the business of designing and distributing LED lighting solutions utilizing the COB and MCOB technology. The Company is focused on delivering cost efficient lighting to North America via advanced e-commerce sites the Company owns and operates. LEDCanada.com which caters to B2B customers is a supplier of the newest and highest demand LED solutions. The Company also owns and operates COBGrowlights.com which caters to both large and small agriculture green houses and controlled cultivation centers.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

