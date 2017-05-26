HOLLYWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 --nFüsz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with CGETC, Inc. ("CGETC"), the international e-commerce provider known in the U.S. as 'Accessory Geeks', to be the exclusive provider of in-video, interactive sales and marketing e-commerce solutions. CGETC represents hundreds of U.S. and international brands and is recognized the world over for providing e-commerce solutions to foreign brands seeking to do business in the U.S., and domestic brands seeking to expand their e-commerce capabilities overseas.

"We've seen an explosion of brands seeking to expand their sales and marketing efforts internationally and our greatest challenge has been maintaining brand integrity across cultures and languages," states David Byun, CEO, CGETC. "With Notifi, the interactive video technology developed by nFüsz, our brands can 'tell their story' through engaging interactive video messaging that contains an e-commerce 'call-to-action' right in the video... it's incredible!" Rory J. Cutaia, CEO, nFüsz states, "We are so excited to be working with CGTEC, their brands, and their partners to deliver first-of-its-kind in-video interactive e-commerce solutions to manufactures and retailers domestically and internationally."

About nFüsz, Inc.

nFüsz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. Our proprietary next generation interactive video technology is the core of our cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. We offer subscription-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' Notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric business and social environment. Now watch for our live broadcast interactive video platform that will redefine what 'engagement' means in consumer video consumption.

For more information on nFüsz, Inc., visit www.nFusz.com.

About CGETC, Inc.

CGETC, Inc. (www.accessorygeeks.com) is a U.S.-based company headquartered in southern California. We work with businesses worldwide to identify and bring to market the best, most unique, and fun products from all corners of the globe. We also partner with local businesses to hire, train, and inspire workers to support the local community and economy.

For more information on CGETC, Inc., visit www.accessorygeeks.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at http://www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

