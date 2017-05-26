U.S. Commercial Paving Slabs Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2025 - Rising Demand For High Strength Flooring Solutions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "U.S. Commercial Paving Slabs Market Size & Trend Analysis By Product (Concrete, Clay, Stone, Crushed Stone), Competitive Landscape, Price Trend Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The U.S. commercial paving slabs market is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025. Rising demand for high strength flooring solutions coupled with growing expenditure regarding the aesthetics of the commercial establishments is expected to emerge as the major reason driving market growth.



The commercial construction industry in the economy exhibited growth over the past five years on account of rising requirements regarding the office space by companies in the economy. The revival of the U.S. economy coupled with the growth of commercial establishments including eateries are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



The construction and repairs of the existing commercial structures account for a high demand for the paving slabs. In addition, the rising substitution of conventionally used materials with paving slabs coupled with the ease of installations is expected to drive growth over the next nine years.



The market in the U.S. is expected to be driven by the use of concrete pavers owing to superior performance under stress. The industry is likely to exhibit growth on account of superior properties of the product in unfavorable weather conditions coupled with the ease of snow removal, a major point of concern for the choice of flooring solutions in the U.S.



Companies Mentioned



Hanover Architectural Products

Unilock Ltd

Artistic Paver Manufacturing Inc.

Pavestone, LLC

Abbotsford Concrete Products Ltd.

Westile Roofing Products

Sunny Brook Pressed Concrete, Co.

Mutual Materials Company

Techo-Bloc Inc.

Concrete Collaborative

Tile Tech Inc.

Wausau Tile, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. U.S. Commercial Paving Slabs Industry Outlook



4. U.S. Commercial Paving Slabs: Product Outlook



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/88lpb3/u_s_commercial

