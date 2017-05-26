Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation in US$ Million by the following Product/Service Segments:

Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial Full Flight Simulators, Commercial Flight Training Devices, & Commercial Flight Training Services)

Military Flight Simulation (Military Full Flight Simulators, Military Flight Training Devices, & Military Flight Training Services).

The report profiles 78 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Alsim Flight Training Solutions ( France )

) Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. ( Canada )

) CAE, Inc. ( Canada )

) Cubic Corporation ( USA )

) Elbit Systems Ltd. ( Israel )

) ELITE Simulation Solutions ( USA )

) FlightSafety International, Inc. ( USA )

) FRASCA International, Inc. ( USA )

) HAVELSAN A.S. ( Turkey )

) Lockheed Martin Corporation ( USA )

) L3 Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) L3 Link Simulation & Training ( USA )

) Rockwell Collins, Inc. ( USA )

) Thales Group ( France )

) The Boeing Company ( USA )

) TRU Simulation + Training Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Prelude

New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

Oil Prices Take a Toll on Military Spending

Outlook

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DIVERS & ISSUES



Improvement in Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market

Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight Simulation

Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future

An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market

Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector

Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators

Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Act of 2010

Implications

Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator

Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Simulation: Emerging Opportunity

Need to Save on High Fuel Costs Drive Increased Demand for Flight Simulators

New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors

Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators

Technology Developments & Product Innovations Expand Market Opportunities for Simulators

Fully-Loaded Products Help Boost Market Prospects for Flight Simulation Products

Cost Drives the Technology Shift in Commercial Flight Simulators Industry

Military Simulation Training Embraces Simulators in Plug and Play Mode

Designers of Military Simulators Draw Inspiration from the Gaming Arena

Networking and Interoperability Gains Prominence

Flight Training Services Market to Witness Robust Growth

Innovation in Aircraft Platforms Spurs Demand for Training Services

Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity

Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities

Full Flight Simulators Continue to Gain Prominence

Prices of FFSs and FTDs Continue to Slide

Emerging Markets to Lend Traction to Growth in Coming Years

Modernization to Drive Growth in Developed Economies

Competition

Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors

Key Market Share Findings

A Peek into the Recent Past

Leading Players in Global Full-Flight Simulators (FFS) Market (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Installed Simulators for CAE, FlightSafety International, L-3 Link Simulation & Training, and Others

Leading Players in Global Commercial Full-Flight Simulators (FFS) Market (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Installed Simulators for CAE, FlightSafety International, L-3 Link Simulation & Training, and Others

Leading Players in Global Military Full-Flight Simulators (FFS) Market (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Installed Simulators for Boeing, CAE, FlightSafety International, L-3 Communications, Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, and Others

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Flight Simulation

Full Flight Simulators

Flight Training Devices

Flight Training Services

Need for Flight Simulation

Evaluation of a Flight Simulator

Evaluation Method

Evaluating the Results

History of Flight Simulation

Advancements in Recent Past

Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models

CAE Simfinity M/FTD for Airbus

MP520

MP521

DARPA's SIMNET

TacAir-Soar

G-FET II Tactical Flight Simulator

Regulatory Environment

EU Lifts Tariff on Aircraft Simulator Imports

An Overview of the 2001 Aviation and Transportation Security Act

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Presagis Introduces CRAFT Series Customizable Simulation Platforms

ALSIM to Introduce AL250 Flight Simulator in the US

Vencore to Introduce Upgraded Simulation Software

Frasca Unveils New Simulator Technology

Rockwell Collins and Zen Technologies Introduce Military Flight Simulator in India

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



ALSIM and Orient Flights Sign MoU for Simulator Centers

CAE Bags Contract from Airbus

CAE Signs Multiple Training Contract Solutions Worldwide

CAE Upgrades CAE GESI Constructive Simulation System in Austria

CAE and ADA Expand Training Agreement

Rockwell Collins Signs Collaboration Agreement with Bluedrop Training and Simulation

Frasca Bags Contract for TBM 930 Simulator from SIMCOM Aviation Training

Pacific Simulators and ELITE Simulation Sign Distribution Agreement

CAE Wins Multiple Simulator Sale and Training Contracts

L-3 Communications Takes Over Aerosim

L-3 Communications Bags Contract for A320 Full Flight Simulator from ANA

Frasca Bags Contract for EC135 Simulator from TKK, Tokyo

Frasca Bags Order for R44/S300 Simulators from China Flying Dragon General Aviation

Cubic Bags Contract for Expansion of Simulation Capabilities from US Army

Cubic Bags Contract for New Weapons Simulation Capabilities Addition from US Army

CAE Signs Agreement to Acquire Lockheed Martin Commercial Flight Training

Airbus Helicopters Partners with Helisim and Thales for H160 FFS

CAE Bags Training Contracts with Five Airlines

Rockwell Collins Bags Simulator Upgrade Contract from EgyptAir

Rockwell Collins Selected by Saudi Arabian Airlines for New Visual Systems

CAE and Líder Aviacão Expand Training Program Joint Venture

Frasca Bags Contract for FNPT II Flight Simulators from Turkish Airlines

Frasca Signs Long Term Supply Agreement with Grob Aircraft AG

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



