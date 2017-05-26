Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation in US$ Million by the following Product/Service Segments:
- Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial Full Flight Simulators, Commercial Flight Training Devices, & Commercial Flight Training Services)
- Military Flight Simulation (Military Full Flight Simulators, Military Flight Training Devices, & Military Flight Training Services).
The report profiles 78 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alsim Flight Training Solutions (France)
- Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. (Canada)
- CAE, Inc. (Canada)
- Cubic Corporation (USA)
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)
- ELITE Simulation Solutions (USA)
- FlightSafety International, Inc. (USA)
- FRASCA International, Inc. (USA)
- HAVELSAN A.S. (Turkey)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
- L3 Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- L3 Link Simulation & Training (USA)
- Rockwell Collins, Inc. (USA)
- Thales Group (France)
- The Boeing Company (USA)
- TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- A Prelude
- New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth
- Oil Prices Take a Toll on Military Spending
- Outlook
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DIVERS & ISSUES
- Improvement in Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market
- Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight Simulation
- Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future
- An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market
- Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector
- Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators
- Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Act of 2010
- Implications
- Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator
- Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Simulation: Emerging Opportunity
- Need to Save on High Fuel Costs Drive Increased Demand for Flight Simulators
- New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors
- Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators
- Technology Developments & Product Innovations Expand Market Opportunities for Simulators
- Fully-Loaded Products Help Boost Market Prospects for Flight Simulation Products
- Cost Drives the Technology Shift in Commercial Flight Simulators Industry
- Military Simulation Training Embraces Simulators in Plug and Play Mode
- Designers of Military Simulators Draw Inspiration from the Gaming Arena
- Networking and Interoperability Gains Prominence
- Flight Training Services Market to Witness Robust Growth
- Innovation in Aircraft Platforms Spurs Demand for Training Services
- Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity
- Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities
- Full Flight Simulators Continue to Gain Prominence
- Prices of FFSs and FTDs Continue to Slide
- Emerging Markets to Lend Traction to Growth in Coming Years
- Modernization to Drive Growth in Developed Economies
- Competition
- Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors
- Key Market Share Findings
- A Peek into the Recent Past
- Leading Players in Global Full-Flight Simulators (FFS) Market (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Installed Simulators for CAE, FlightSafety International, L-3 Link Simulation & Training, and Others
- Leading Players in Global Commercial Full-Flight Simulators (FFS) Market (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Installed Simulators for CAE, FlightSafety International, L-3 Link Simulation & Training, and Others
- Leading Players in Global Military Full-Flight Simulators (FFS) Market (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Installed Simulators for Boeing, CAE, FlightSafety International, L-3 Communications, Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, and Others
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Flight Simulation
- Full Flight Simulators
- Flight Training Devices
- Flight Training Services
- Need for Flight Simulation
- Evaluation of a Flight Simulator
- Evaluation Method
- Evaluating the Results
- History of Flight Simulation
- Advancements in Recent Past
- Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models
- CAE Simfinity M/FTD for Airbus
- MP520
- MP521
- DARPA's SIMNET
- TacAir-Soar
- G-FET II Tactical Flight Simulator
- Regulatory Environment
- EU Lifts Tariff on Aircraft Simulator Imports
- An Overview of the 2001 Aviation and Transportation Security Act
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- Presagis Introduces CRAFT Series Customizable Simulation Platforms
- ALSIM to Introduce AL250 Flight Simulator in the US
- Vencore to Introduce Upgraded Simulation Software
- Frasca Unveils New Simulator Technology
- Rockwell Collins and Zen Technologies Introduce Military Flight Simulator in India
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- ALSIM and Orient Flights Sign MoU for Simulator Centers
- CAE Bags Contract from Airbus
- CAE Signs Multiple Training Contract Solutions Worldwide
- CAE Upgrades CAE GESI Constructive Simulation System in Austria
- CAE and ADA Expand Training Agreement
- Rockwell Collins Signs Collaboration Agreement with Bluedrop Training and Simulation
- Frasca Bags Contract for TBM 930 Simulator from SIMCOM Aviation Training
- Pacific Simulators and ELITE Simulation Sign Distribution Agreement
- CAE Wins Multiple Simulator Sale and Training Contracts
- L-3 Communications Takes Over Aerosim
- L-3 Communications Bags Contract for A320 Full Flight Simulator from ANA
- Frasca Bags Contract for EC135 Simulator from TKK, Tokyo
- Frasca Bags Order for R44/S300 Simulators from China Flying Dragon General Aviation
- Cubic Bags Contract for Expansion of Simulation Capabilities from US Army
- Cubic Bags Contract for New Weapons Simulation Capabilities Addition from US Army
- CAE Signs Agreement to Acquire Lockheed Martin Commercial Flight Training
- Airbus Helicopters Partners with Helisim and Thales for H160 FFS
- CAE Bags Training Contracts with Five Airlines
- Rockwell Collins Bags Simulator Upgrade Contract from EgyptAir
- Rockwell Collins Selected by Saudi Arabian Airlines for New Visual Systems
- CAE and Líder Aviacão Expand Training Program Joint Venture
- Frasca Bags Contract for FNPT II Flight Simulators from Turkish Airlines
- Frasca Signs Long Term Supply Agreement with Grob Aircraft AG
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 78 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 93)
- The United States (39)
- Canada (7)
- Europe (35)
- - France (7)
- - Germany (8)
- - The United Kingdom (4)
- - Italy (2)
- - Spain (2)
- - Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3vddqj/commercial_and
