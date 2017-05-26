As from May 29, 2017, NC Lahega AB will be traded under its new company name, Clemendo Group AB.



New company name: Clemendo Group AB ------------------------------------------- New short name: CLEM ------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0005504669 ------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 098835 -------------------------------------------



