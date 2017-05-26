Referring to the bulletin from HMS Networks AB's annual general meeting, held on April 26, 2017, and to HMS Networks AB's press release published today, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from June 1, 2017. The order book will not change.



Short name: HMS Terms: Split: 4:1 Current ISIN: SE0002136242 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 31, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0009997018 First day of trading with new ISIN code: June 1, 2017



For further information about the split, please contact HMS Networks AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.