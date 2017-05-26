TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- Canada House Wellness Group Inc. ("Canada House" or the "Company") (CSE: CHV)(CSE: CHV.CN)(CNSX: CHV), which provides guidance towards an improved quality of life through restorative alternatives to conventional treatments, is pleased to announce the launch of its new investor website (https://www.canadahouse.ca).

The new website provides current and potential investors with a comprehensive understanding of the fundamentals behind the concept of Canada House which are the core of Canada House's mission, values and beliefs. Within the investor section of the website, there is a collection of SEDAR filings, press releases, corporate governance information, stock information, future projections, presentations and the company's goals pertaining to Corporate Social Responsibility.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. will update the website on a regular basis with current filings and media releases, acquisitions, corporate milestones and stock information about the company's performance on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the company at https://www.canadahouse.ca/contact/.

Simultaneously with the launch of the website, Canada House also announces the launch of three social media platforms below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadaHouseWellness

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CanadaHouseCHV

LinkedIn: http://www.lnked.in/canadahouse

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House is the parent company of Marijuana for Trauma, Knalysis Technologies, Abba Medix Corp and other entities. The Company's goal is to become a marketplace leader through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to create a fully integrated medical cannabis marketplace. For more information please visit www.abbamedix.com, www.mftgroup.ca and www.knalysis.com.

Notice: Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information. Certain statements within this website and related documents pertaining to the Company constitute "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Such "forward- looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated effects of the Acquisition, regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, including the final approval to resume trading on the CSE, changes in medical marijuana prices, actual operating performance of facilities, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical marijuana industry generally, including those set out in the Listing Statement. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Boom Capital Markets

Steve Low

647-620-5101

steve@boomcapitalmarkets.com



Gerry Goldberg

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

1-844-696-3349



