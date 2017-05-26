CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RZE) (www.razor-energy.com) is pleased to announce its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Razor's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website.

The following tables summarize key financial and operating highlights associated with the Company's financial performance.

Three Months Ended March 31, ($000's unless otherwise stated) 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Production(1) Oil (bbl/d) 2,032 - Gas (mcf/d) 1,932 - NGL (bbl/d) 721 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total (boe/d) 3,075 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oil and natural gas revenue Oil and NGL sales 8,456 - Natural gas sales 278 - Other revenue 447 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total revenue 9,181 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 10,048,376 - Funds flow (2) 161 - Funds flow per share (basic and diluted) 0.02 - Net loss (1,829) - Net loss per share (basic and diluted) (0.18) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Netback ($/boe) Oil and gas sales 48.14 - Other revenues 2.46 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 50.60 Royalty 9.04 - Operating expenses 30.92 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating netback (2) 10.64 - General and administrative costs 3.20 - Acquisition and transaction costs 5.38 - Interest expense 2.68 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate netback (2) (0.62) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures 979 - Net assets acquired 17,089 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Production for 2017 represents the average daily production for the 59 days from February 1 to March 31, 2017. 2) Refer to "Non-IFRS measures". March 31, December 31, ($000's) 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 103,056 83 Cash 9,526 8 Long-term debt (principal) 30,000 - Net debt (1) 19,906 442 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Refer to "Non-IFRS measures".

HIGHLIGHTS

First Quarter 2017

-- On January 31, completed a business combination with Vector Resources Inc., including the name change to Razor Energy Corp., and a common share consolidation of 20:1; -- Secured financing through a term loan facility of $30 million with the Alberta Investment Management Corporation ("AIMCo"); -- Acquired producing light oil and gas assets in the Swan Hills area of Alberta for $17.1 million, subject to customary adjustments; -- Average production of 3,075 boe/day (90% liquids) in the Swan Hills area for the 59 day period between closing and March 31; and -- Expended $979,000 of capital primarily on well reactivations and workovers.

Subsequent to First Quarter 2017

-- Closed a common share equity financing for gross proceeds of $17.25 million; and -- Acquired light oil and gas assets in the Kaybob area of Alberta for $9.6 million, subject to customary adjustments.

EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Mueller to the position of Vice President, New Ventures effective immediately. Ms. Mueller adds significant engineering, commercial, and business development experience to the Razor team. In her executive capacity, she will identify and develop opportunities within the Company's existing operations to augment hydrocarbon production efficiencies and unlock value from other resources within our asset portfolio.

ABOUT RAZOR

Razor is a light oil focused company operating predominantly in Alberta. Razor's full-cycle business plan provides an opportunity to reposition the Company as a disciplined and high-growth junior E&P company. With an experienced management team and a strong, committed Board of Directors, growth is anticipated to occur through timely strategic acquisitions and operations. Razor currently trades on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "RZE".

