The CJMT - Communaute Juive Marocaine de Toronto (Jewish Moroccan Community of Toronto) has announced that it will celebrate Canada 150 with a festival featuring a week of events from June 4 to June 12, 2017 at a few different locations throughout the city of Toronto and the GTA.

David Zimmer, the MPP for Willowdale, shared the following statement, "The CJMT has been instrumental in supporting and strengthening the Moroccan Jewish community in Toronto. The CJMT recently received a grant from the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund to help support the Judeo Moroccan Festival for Canada's 150th celebration. I would like to give my best wishes to the CJMT and all attendees to enjoy this marvelous festival."

The Hon. Michael Levitt, MP for York Centre also added, "As the member of parliament for York Centre, I am pleased to extend my warmest greetings on the occasion of the Communaute Juive Marocaine de Toronto's Judeo-Moroccan Festival to Celebrate Canada 150."

The CJMT is a not-for-profit organization and was created in 2011 to celebrate 2,000 years of Jewish Life in Morocco and 50 Years of diplomatic relations between Canada and Morocco.

Simon Keslassy, president of the CJMT maintains that the togetherness promoted by the events created by the CJMT extends beyond the Moroccan and Sephardic Jewish community. Mr Keslassy states, "This year's festival celebrating Canada 150 will bring various communities together; not only to learn more about our culture, traditions and customs but also to celebrate our great country, Canada that has welcomed us with open arms and warmth."

Many notable individuals will be attending the 2017 Judeo Moroccan Festival. Marcelle Lean, the founder and artistic director of the Cinefranco Francophone Film Festival provided the following statement after learning of the CJMT Canada 150 Festival:

"I am very impressed by the Judeo Moroccan Festival high-quality selection. No stone is left unturned with its visual and culinary arts events, social gatherings and relevant debates. Congrats for what promises to be a memorable Festival."

Gerard G. Poupee-Hill, president of the French & Citizens of the World in Toronto, also provided the following statement upon being advised that the CJMT was screening the Midnight Orchestra on June 5, 2017 at 7:30pm at the Sephardic Kehila Centre in Thornhill, Ontario and the Women's Balcony on Wednesday June 7, at Memorial Hall in North York at 7:00pm:

"My enthusiastic compliments to the Judeo Moroccan Festival! Their selection of films is truly outstanding. I urge you not to miss this uniquely rich cultural event."

The Consul General of Morocco in Montreal, Mrs. Habiba Zemmouri, also provided the following statement:

"My congratulations to the whole team at the CJMT and its president Mr. Simon Keslassy for organizing this event. It reflects the richness of the Moroccan culture in Canada along with its support of diversity and multiculturalism."

