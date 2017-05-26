Portugal's renewable energy association Apren said that Spain has paved the way for further development of renewables on the Iberian Peninsula with its recent 3 GW auction, and that a similar tender is needed to revive the country's solar and wind power sector.

Portuguese renewable energy association Apren has called on Portugal's government to launch an auction for large-scale solar and wind power projects on the model of the 3 GW auction recently held by the Spanish government.

"In Portugal," Apren said in its statement, "an auction of this kind, and of this size, has never been launched to date. This may represent a very interesting solution to have lower power production prices for new power plants, and to enable Portugal to comply with its 2020 EU renewable energy target."

Apren stressed that Spain's recent auction was a very important step ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...