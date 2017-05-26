Portuguese renewable energy association Apren has called on Portugal's government to launch an auction for large-scale solar and wind power projects on the model of the 3 GW auction recently held by the Spanish government.
"In Portugal," Apren said in its statement, "an auction of this kind, and of this size, has never been launched to date. This may represent a very interesting solution to have lower power production prices for new power plants, and to enable Portugal to comply with its 2020 EU renewable energy target."
Apren stressed that Spain's recent auction was a very important step