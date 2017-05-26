Is Ethereum on the Rise?Bitcoin may have been the first cryptocurrency, but it's certainly not the last. Smart investors should be on the lookout for others with more features and faster transaction times, ones that could easily mimic the rise of BTC prices.The most notable of these is Ethereum.Ethereum is easily the most talked-about cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, despite being less than two years old.Its newfound fame is probably due to.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...