EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CZO) ("Ceapro" or the "Company"), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro, will provide a corporate update to on site shareholders on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. MDT at the Westin Hotel, Edmonton, AB. The Company's presentation will be followed by the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 10:00 a.m. MDT in the Devonian Room of the Westin Hotel. Shareholders are invited to breakfast prior to the meeting at 7:30 a.m. MDT.

As part of his presentation, Mr. Gagnon will provide a corporate overview and an update on the Company's de-risked cosmeceuticals business. As part of the Company's long-term strategic vision, Ceapro is developing its two pharmaceutical-grade active ingredient value drivers, avenanthramides and beta glucan, into different formulations to enable the transition into other sectors including nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

Ceapro will post the presentation used during Mr. Gagnon's prepared remarks for the corporate update on the Company's website (www.ceapro.com) on June 1, 2017.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and "active ingredients" from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company's website at www.ceapro.com.

