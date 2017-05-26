Virgin Limited Edition Launches New Summer Offers in South Africa

LONDON, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Families can make the most of the school holidays and bring the classroom to life on an incredible safari or explore the picturesque Cape Winelands at one of Virgin Limited Edition's luxury hotels and retreats.

Explorers aged 6 and above will be blown away by the chance to spot the legendary Big Five on twice-daily game drives at Ulusaba Private Game Reserve. From lions to fascinating insects, expert Rangers and Trackers will be on hand to bring the magic of the bush to life for the whole family. On selected dates throughout 2017, up to two 'cubs' stay for free with one or more adults and South African residents booking 21 days in advance will receive 30% off the rates.

For an exceptional countryside getaway look no further than Mont Rochelle Hotel and Mountain Vineyard in Franschhoek. The stunning grounds of this 100 acre estate are perfect for family bonding, from getting competitive on the tennis courts to exploring on bikes. Back at the hotel, games, a TV, DVD player and games console will keep children entertained whilst the adults kick back with a glass of Mont Rochelle wine. South African residents enjoy up to 30% off published rates valid for stays from the 1st May - 31st August 2017.

For bookings please call 0800 716 919 (toll free) or +44 (0) 208 600 0430 alternatively visit http://www.virginlimitededition.com for more details.

Notes to Editors:

Ulusaba Kids go free offer

Up to two kids aged from 0 - 11 years can stay at Ulusaba Rock Lodge for free in 2017 Children must be aged 6 years and above to participate in game drives

Offer available for limited dates and rooms during this period

Offer can be combined with other packages and offers

All other normal terms and conditions apply

Ulusaba - 30% off for Southern African Residents

This offer applies for any new bookings until 10th December 2017 .

. Bookings can be made within 21 days of arrival only.

Offer is subject to availability. Black-out dates may apply.

Ulusaba's normal booking terms and conditions apply.

This offer cannot be combined with any other offer or special package.

The offer is only available to South African Residents and proof of residency will be requested.

Mont Rochelle - 30% off for Southern African Residents